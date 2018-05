Have your say

The bucket from a tractor has smashed the window of a First bus travelling through Leeds today.

The double decker was travelling to Whinmoor when it was hit by the agricultural vehicle approaching from the side in Seacroft.

The tractor had a large 'bucket' attachment which collided with a side window on the top deck, smashing the glass.

Nobody was injured in the incident and police have spoken to both drivers.