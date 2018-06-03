Fans wish luck to Leeds comedian performing in tonight's Britain's Got Talent final

He created quite the storm in the semi-finals when he made tennis star Andy Murray's mum Judy the butt of his joke.

But the risk paid off for Leeds comedian and musician Micky P Kerr as he progressed to the final of the ITV TV talent show, which will be aired live tonight (Sunday).

The Leeds United had the crowd in stitches during Friday night's semi-final in which he carved his way to the final with a mixture of gags and stories performed to music using his acoustic guitar.

And now, the frizzy haired primary school teacher will be hoping to wow the four celebrity judges, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, amanda Holden and David Walliams, along with the public at home in order to get his hands on the top prize.

Micky tweeted on Sunday: "Tonight is the big final of #BGT2018. Mega excited and proud to be involved. And yes, of course I've asked for a choir."

Fans were quick to respond with their support and well wishes, which you can see here.

Alexandra Hans, one part of the D-Day Darlings, who is from Parkgate in Rotherham has also made it through to tonight's final.

The winner of tonight's final will get £250,000 and a spot at this year's Royal Variety Performance.



The final of Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV tonight at 7.30pm.