Fancy dress pups on parade in Wakefield raise cash

French bulldogs in fancy dress paraded through Thornes Park in Wakefield with their owners to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Members of the Wakefield French Bulldog group generated £245 through their sponsored walk.

Organiser Lindsey Mosley said she planned the event because cancer had affected several members.

The group meet on the second Sunday of every month to share their love for their pets.

Within a month of it forming last November, the group attracted 27 dogs and their owners.

It now has more than 240 members.