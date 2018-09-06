Fancy being your own boss? Christmas jumper company hits the market for less than £5,000

If you have ever fancied being your own boss, and you just so happen to love all things covered in tinsel, baubles and snow this business opportunity could be for you.

The Christmas Jumper Company is up for sale, and could be yours for less than £5,000!

The nation has seen a huge rise in people of all ages buying Christmas jumpers to wear to school, at their annual office party or on the big day itself.

So are you a fan of the tasteless, kitsch, novelty or nice knitwear?

The Christmas Jumper Company has something for everyone, and one lucky buyer has the chance of making over £13,000 this festive season alone.

On the market for £4,995, the sale includes all the stock, a large customer base and the best bit is that it’s all online…so it can be run from anywhere.

Intelligent Business Transfer are marketing the business.

Head of Marketing, Megan Holmes told the YEP: “We have sold hundreds of businesses from a variety of sectors, especially eCommerce… but Christmas jumpers is something new!

“We can’t wait to find the perfect owner. This fun business has grown rapidly and is in great walk-in condition for the next buyer.

“We anticipate that this business will sell fast as it could bolt-on to any existing retail business or suit someone wanting to be their own boss”.