Family themed treasure hunt taking place in Leeds TODAY

Families in Leeds have the chance to take part in a real life treasure hunt in the city centre today.

Virgin Trains is hosting the exciting large-scale treasure hunt and is inviting all families to take part.

Ollie, a real-life owl, will be hidden somewhere around the city and the first family to find him will win an amazing sleepover in a top London museum plus a fantastic family experience weekend in the capital city, all courtesy of Virgin Trains.

The clues leading to Ollie’s location will be revealed LIVE on the Virgin Trains East Coast Facebook page, and will start from 11am. Make sure you follow #WheresOllie to make sure you’re in with a chance.

Famous family Youtubers and Leeds locals, The Ingham Family, will be hidden along with Ollie to meet the winners when they claim their prize.

Chris Ingham commented: “We’re really happy to be taking part in the Virgin Trains’ live treasure hunt with Ollie the owl, it will be great fun for families and a lot of our Leeds’ friends are getting excited!”.

Suzanne Donnelly, Commercial Director for Virgin Trains’ east coast services, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing excitement to Leeds families during half-term with our treasure hunt and wish good luck to everyone taking part!

“The school holidays are a great time to get out and about, in the city and further afield. With our £29* capped fare between Leeds and London when you buy up to a week in advance, it’s not just the lucky winners who’ll be able to get some exciting trips booked into the diary.

“Customers can enjoy all the comforts of travelling with Virgin Trains, such as great food, free Wi-Fi, power sockets, and our onboard entertainment service, Beam, where you can catch up on your favourite movies and box sets.”

To find out more about buying before with Virgin Trains, visit www.virgintrainseastcoast.com/29