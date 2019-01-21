Family’s touching message for people planning to attend Leeds youngster Toby Nye’s funeral

The family of brave Leeds cancer sufferer Toby Nye say they want his funeral to be a vibrant tribute to his free spirit and love of life.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, six-year-old Toby’s funeral will take place at Cottingley Crematorium this Friday.

And his family have now confirmed that people attending will be welcome to wear what they want as the city says farewell to the much-loved youngster.

In a statement on social media, they said: “We would like everyone to wear [whatever] they feel comfortable in. Toby always did his own thing.

“If anyone would like to wear a football top (any team) or anything with Paw Patrol, Transformers or dinosaurs on, Toby would love that.”

Toby, from Osmondthorpe, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday.

He underwent groundbreaking treatment following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed by Leeds United’s players, staff and fans and at one stage last summer was declared cancer free.

Tragically, however, he was then diagnosed with a brain tumour before losing his courageous fight for life last weekend.

Toby’s funeral procession – which will include horses and a carriage – will leave his home at 2.20pm on Friday, with the service at Cottingley due to start at 3.40pm.

All are welcome at the crematorium, although a wake that will follow at Elland Road is for family and close friends only.

United fans paid their own touching tribute to Toby by chanting his name in the sixth minute of the club’s game against Stoke City on Saturday.