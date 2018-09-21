Family pays tribute to a "precious Dad" after Guiseley pensioner is killed in car crash in North Yorkshire

Police have named a driver who died following a crash near Ingleton last Friday.

It happened on the A65 near Ingleton close to Whinney Mire Lane at around 3.49pm. on Friday September 14 and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Mercedes Sprinter Tesco delivery van.

The man who died was 84 year-old Gerald Long.

In a statement released today by North Yorkshire Police, Mr Long's son and daughter said: "Our precious Dad cared primarily for his family; his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will miss him dearly.

"As an active member of the community, he affected the lives of countless others too, and the cards, tributes and messages coming in are proof of his impact and his legacy”.

Following the crash Mr Long was airlifted to Preston Royal Infirmary but died short time later.

The driver of the Sprinter, a 62-year-old man from Carnforth, Lancashire, escaped with only slight injuries.

The A65 was closed in both directions for several hours while the emergency services worked at the scene. Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene of the collision but ask for anyone that witnessed the crash or who may have dash cam footage but have not yet contacted the police to come forward.