Family pay tribute to young motorcycle rider who died after crash on Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield

Marcus Joyce.

Enquiries are continuing today into a fatal collision on Blackmoorfoot Road yesterday (Sept 21) which tragically resulted in the death of Marcus Joyce from Huddersfield.

The 23-year-old was fatally injured when a Volkswagen Tiguan was in collision with a yellow Suzuki off-road motorcycle he was riding on Blackmoorfoot Road, close to the junction with Andrew Crescent.

His family have requested privacy at such a tragic time.

His sister Katie, paid tribute to her brother.

She said: “Rest in peace little brother, make sure you keep riding up there and look after Enzo. No words will ever describe the pain and heartache my mum, me, my sister and whole family feel right now.

"You were the best uncle and we will make sure you live on in your nephews and niece.. but for now little brother sleep tight.”

The driver of the Tiguan, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team continues to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information or footage that may assist to contact them on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1373 of 21 September.

