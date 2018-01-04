Family of murdered Skipton supermarket worker Jodie Willsher plan celebration of her life

The family of a murdered North Yorkshire supermarket worker have announced plans for a celebration of her life.

Jodie Willsher, a 30-year-old mother, was fatally stabbed on December 21 at the Aldi supermarket in Skipton where she worked.

Her widower, Malcolm Willsher, this week thanked all those who shown support in the wake of her death.

In a Facebook post, he said: “To all those who have sent messages, cards, flowers or just offered to help, me and Megan - thank you all. It truly is beautiful to know how many people cared for Jodie.

“We are having a celebration of Jodie’s life as this is what she would have wanted."

A service will be held at Christ Church in Skipton on Wednesday at 2.15pm, followed by a service for family at the crematorium.

Mr Willsher added: "To celebrate Jodie and the woman/mother/wife that she was please can people wear something pink if possible.

"Tie, socks, handkerchief... anything... she would love it."

Neville Hord, 44, has been charged with Mrs Willsher’s murder and remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on January 26 when he is expected to enter a plea.