Family life with teenagers

Rebecca Gray, 51, is a single parent and works as a planning analyst for British Gas in Leeds. She lives with her children William Smales, 17, and Libby Smales, 13, on the Leeds/Wakefield border. She also has another son Jake Gray, 29. They are our Family of the Week.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask?

Threaten to turn off the wifi.

What family task takes you the longest?

Ironing because I hate it.

What’s the weirdest thing your children have done/brought home/done to your house?

Decorated the bathroom without being asked.

Mini moan - what really gets your goat?

Ignorance and bad manners.

What’s your favourite family day out?

Anything as long we do it as a family.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately?

Rugby League, massive Leeds Rhinos fans. Cinema and eating out.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent?

Seeing your children hurting and wishing you could take the pain away.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed?

My children are teenagers so the time it’s their bedtime and mine is no existent.

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why?

For us Nandos, the kids love it and it’s chicken, even the fussy eaters like chicken!

What’s the best thing about weekends and why?

Spending time with the kids.

What is your most treasured memory?

Cliched but the birth of my children.

What’s the number one thing you would change about Leeds?

Absolutely nothing, I love being from Leeds.

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal?

Their Grandmas’ Sunday dinner.

What can your children not live without?

Wifi.

