Family life adds up for couple

Aimee Hargreaves, 31, lives in Flockton on the outskirts of Leeds with 32-year-old Martin, her husband of nearly six years. The couple, who run their own practice Ultra Accountancy, have been together for 15 years and have a son Evan, three. They are the Yorkshire Evening Post Family of the Week.

What family task takes you the longest? Getting up and getting ready! Having a three-year-old in the house who has to have his breakfast in his own time, a play and then get dressed means you have to plan the night before - oh and then he changed his mind three times on what he’s going to wear!

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? How and why? Yes, our son is constantly surprising us - he’ll come out with some very funny sayings which quite clearly he’s got from us or his grandparents! It’s very funny when he tells you to stop doing something that you’ve told him to stop doing previously, I think “you cheeky little Monkey”!

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? We find ourselves memorising around 20 different types of dinosaurs and imitating the well known superhero’s!

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? “It’s OK Mummy, it’s not the end of the world”!! Oh my goodness, this made me stop in my tracks and burst into a fit of giggles!

Mini moan - what really gets your goat? People who are quite simply rude and dishonest - be honest in business and personally, it’s not hard! Oh, and barking dogs - come on, sort them out, we shouldn’t have to/nor do we want to listen to them!

What’s your favourite family day out? We’re National Trust members, so has to be a visit to a lovely old house or Abbey (such as Fountains Abbey) rounded off with a cup of tea, a piece of cake and a walk in the surroundings.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? Running a business and spending time with our son. It’s a constant juggle of time which I’ve so far managed to balance - I work three days a week, so I have a lovely long weekend with our son and then have three days where I focus on serving clients and providing an exceptional service.

What is your most treasured memory? Watching him in first Nursery Nativity at Christmas 2018 - he was a shepherd but came home telling me he was going to be a Leopard. He came home from Nursery weeks before singing all the songs and teaching us the songs, so we could join in.

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? Ooh, this one is a tough one as it’s between pizza, pasta and cake - he’d eat it all day if we let him, but so would we. Just to clarify things, he loved his fruit and veg too.

One family member’s proudest achievement? Building a business (which is known regionally for the fantastic customer service and no-nonsense approach to accountancy) as well as having a young family.

Child’s favourite book/author. Definitely Julia Donaldson - Stick Man and Zog are his favourites at the moment, but this constantly changes as he loves his books.