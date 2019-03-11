Family fun at Yorkshire Sculpture Park this Easter

Have your say

From knitting a sculpture to hunting down the ARTcart, there are lots of activities at Yorkshire Sculpture Park for all the family to enjoy this Easter.

On April 13 join the dynamic artist Connor Shields for Sculpt, Knit & Imagine (11am to 4pm–16.00 / £20 inc. free parking, aimed at children aged eight plus) to explore how knitting, bricks and concrete can become an artwork.

Immerse yourself in an imaginative world of outdoor sculpture building on April 9 and 16 by working and playing together to stack, balance, join and arrange to create your very own sculptures.

On March 30 enjoy Seasonal Family Sculpture Walk and discover sculptures, draw outside and witness the natural world wake up from its winter slumber.

Free activities for families of all ages include YSP’s Make Yourself at Home: Family Studio Space where you can drop in to imagine, draw, construct and play.

The ARTcart will pop up around the Park to offer a roaming art-making, art-thinking and art-playing affair.

For younger visitors, join YSP for their Hidden Forest Open Days to jump, laugh, make, sing, and explore your right to play.

And see new exhibitions including Kimsooja’s installation To Breathe (30 Mar–29 Sep) and Bread, Circuses and TBD by artists Thukral and Tagra (30 Mar–1 Sep).

YSP is open daily over the Easter weekend and school holidays, from 10am to 6pm. Admission is free but parking charges apply.

For information about exhibitions, events and activities including dates, times and prices visit ysp.org.uk