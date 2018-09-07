Family activities at Left Bank Leeds heritage event

Families will have the chance take part in imaginative crafts activities as part of an exciting arts weekend at Left Bank Leeds.

The St Margaret and The Dragon Arts Weekend will focus on the legend of St. Margaret of Antioch, part of Left Bank Leeds’ heritage, who survived being swallowed by a dragon.

SCULPTURE: A mock up of Ian Kirkpatrick's dragon.

Children and adults can try their hand at making mini 3D dragons inspired by a three-metre tall dragon sculpture created especially for the weekend by artist Ian Kirkpatrick.

The event - from 10am to 4pm on September 15 and 16 - has been organised as part of the Heritage Open Day events happening across the UK throughout September.

Ian is one of five artists who have been commissioned to create work for an exhibition, which will run throughout the arts weekend until September 20.

Lorna Johnson, Mike Winnard, Alice Smith and Laura Porter have interpreted the legend of St Margaret using various styles, including medieval woodcut-style illustrations and immersive installations.

Ian said: “Although I’ve been to Left Bank Leeds many times, I didn’t know about its connection to the story of St. Margaret. It’s a fascinating legend, with lots of evocative imagery, in particular the part about being eaten by a dragon.”

Visitors will also be able to create plaster casts for a large-scale installation that will be exhibited at Left Bank Leeds in January 2019.

The installation, by artist Eva Mileusnic, will feature more than 1,000 pairs of plaster cast feet.

Director of Left Bank Leeds, Courtney Spencer, said: “There’s lots going on for everyone to get involved with, and families in particular will love the craft activities on offer.”

The arts weekend is free, but families must register in advance at bit.ly/2wQGpZM.