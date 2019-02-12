Fake detectives trick way into pensioner's home

A South Elmsall pensioner's home was burgled by men pretending to be plainclothes police officers.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.20pm on Thursday, February 7 on Mill Lane.

It occurred after two males entered a home and approached the 80-year-old man inside his property.

They told the man they were plain-clothed police officers and started talking to him. The two were described as white and young looking and were not wearing any police identification.

After a short time a third male joined them. He was also described as young looking and white. He was smartly dressed. All three then left the property and carried on along Mill Lane.

The victim then discovered that the master and front bedroom of his home address had been subjected to an untidy search. It is not believed anything was taken in the incident

Police are linking the enquiry to a similar incident nearby on Howden Avenue, Skellow, South Yorkshire at 8pm on the same date.

It took place after three men entered the property of an elderly woman pretending to be police officers. The female victim challenged the men who stole property and grabbed her when she challenged them.

The Skellow investigation remains ongoing by South Yorkshire Police.

DI Phil Davis of Wakefield District CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the Wakefield incident by Wakefield CID and we are liaising with our colleagues in South Yorkshire regarding their enquiry.

“We would very much like to speak to anyone who has information about the South Elmsall offence or who saw three men matching the suspect’s descriptions in the Mill Lane area.”

He added: “All West Yorkshire Police officers carry photographic ID clearly marked with the officers name, details and the force crest, and officers will display this when attending at addresses.

“Residents should always feel free to contact 101 to verify the details of any officer and should not let anyone whose identity they are unsure of into their homes.

Any witnesses to the South Elmsall crime are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190069712 or the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.