Expanded health facilities at £3m medical centre

A community will benefit from expanded health facilities after the opening of a £3m medical centre.

The new facility in Chapeltown houses a GP surgery, pharmacy and eye health clinic at the converted St Martins House building.

St Martins Practice, previously based over the road, has expanded into the new centre after a building project carried out by Mayfair Group Investments (MGI).

And Medichem, a pharmacy chain founded 35 years ago in Chapeltown by the father of Rohin Dhand, Chief Executive of MGI, has opened a chemist’s at the new centre.

Mr Dhand said: “My family also shares a close affinity with this project. My dad launched Medichem nearby, and I used to work in his first shop part-time when I was at school.

“My grandma still works in the original store. So, we’re proud to be growing the family’s connection with this new development.”

St Martin’s House also includes an eye clinic opened by Newmedica, part of the Specsavers group.