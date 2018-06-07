Everything you need to know about this weekend's Leeds Triathlon – including full road closures.

Have your say

The AJ Bell World Triathlon returns to Leeds for the third time this weekend.

Both amateur triathletes and the world's finest will be competing this Sunday - including many of Team GB's Olympians.

What's happening?

The triathlon is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10 but road closures will start from today.

Saturday sees the youth, This Girl Can and SH2OUT teams compete in Roundhay Park.

On Sunday, the big race begins as athletes compete in the UK leg of the ITU World Triathlon Series.

The athletes will begin by swimming in Roundhay Park, before cycling over to Otley Road and back, before running to the finish line in Millennium Square.

Where to watch

In the last two years, tens of thousands of spectators have lined the streets of Leeds to cheer on the teams and this weekend is sure to be the same.

Fans can watch from the sidelines along the route and in Roundhay Park.

Good spots for the cycling leg would be along Stonegate Road and Groove Lane.

The final leg goes into the city center via Roundhay Round before doing a lap of The Headrow and finishing in Millennium Square.

Big screens will be showing live coverage of the races in both Roundhay Park and Millennium Square.

Times

The male age-group championship standard will begin the race from 7am Sunday morning with non-league competitors joining at 7.45am.

The women age-group championship standard sets off at 8.05am followed by the standard relays and mixed open groups at 8.30am.

Open sprints kick off at 9am.

The women's elite team will begin at 1.06pm and the medal ceremony will be in Millennium Square at 3.20pm.

At 3.51pm the elite men's team will set off.

The men's elite winners ceremony is at 5.10pm.

Who's competing?

Defending athletes Flora Duffy and Alistair Brownlee have withdrawn from the race due to injury.

Bramhope born Alistair tweeted saying he had a “few niggles” and wouldn't be able to perform to his best ability.

However, this could be the perfect opportunity for younger brother Johnny Brownlee who has come second in the race in the last two years.

The Olympic silver and bronze medalist only reached the medals podium twice in 2017 and came 7th in the Commonwealth Games this April.

Leeds local Jessica Learmonth is also competing this Sunday.

She won the European Triathlon Championship in 2017 and the women's and mixed relay at this years Commonwealth Games.

Road Closures

Thursday, June 7

7am - 6pm Rossington Street

Friday, June 8

12pm - required Mansion Lane Car Park, Tram Car Park, Lake Side Car Park

Saturday, June 9

5am - 6.50am Rossington Street 5am - 1pm: Princes Avenue, Park Avenue, West Avenue

6.50am - 7.30am: The Headrow, Eastgate, Westgate, Park Row, Greek Street, East Parade, Park Square East, St Paul's Street, Central Street, Park Place, Queen Street, Park Square West, Calverley Street, Cookridge Street, Rossington Street

Sunday, June 10

Midnight - 10pm The Headrow Eastgate, Westgate, Park Row, Greek Street, East Parade, Park Square East, St Paul's Street, Central Street, Park Place, Queen Street, Park Square West, Calverley Street, Cookridge Street, Rossington Street

4am - 6pm Mansion Lane, Street Lane, Stonegate Road, Meanwood Road, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane

4am - 12pm Scott Hall Road (from Street Lane to Stainbeck Lane)

5am - 1.30pm Princes Avenue, Lidgett Park Road, Old Park Road, Gledhow Lane, Thorn Lane, Gledhow Wood Road, Roundhay Road (northbound carriageway), Roseville Road (northbound carriageway), Regent Street (northbound carriageway), Gower Street, Bridge Street, Lady Lane, Vicar Lane

11am - 6pm Shaw Lane, Otley Road, North Lane, Cardigan Road, Burley Road, Burley Street