Everything you need to know about dangerous 'Deodorant Challenge' and why it could be harmful to children in Leeds

Parents are being warned about the latest fad to hit Yorkshire playgrounds, and the wider UK.

Aerosol can

The ‘Deodorant Challenge’ has led to a number of reports of burns the children's’ skin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘challenge’:

What is the ‘Deodorant Challenge’?

The ‘Deodorant Challenge’ is when an aerosol canister is held close to the skin and sprayed for as long as possible.

Why is it in the news?

It’s in the news because a number of reports have emerged throughout the country relating to the playground fad, with second degree burns being reported in some cases, along with the threat of skin grafts to being needed.

What are the dangers?

An aerosol burn is caused by the pressurized gas within the spray cooling very sharply. The decrease in temperature freezes the skin causing frostbite.

One study published in the American Academy of Pediatrics found that spraying deodorant 5cm from the skin for just 15 seconds can cause the skin’s temperature to drop by more than 60°C (140°F).

If you have severe frostbite, you’ll need to be admitted to a specialist unit where medical staff are experienced in treating these types of injuries.

This is often a specialist burns unit because exposure to very high temperatures can cause the same type of injury as exposure to very cold temperatures.

Are there any long-term effects?

After having frostbite, some people are left with permanent problems, such as increased sensitivity to cold, numbness, stiffness and pain in the affected area, according to NHS Choices. Severe frostbite threatens the loss of a limb, finger or toe.

What do you do if your child has taken part?

If the symptoms are severe, go immediately to your nearest A&E department or call an ambulance.