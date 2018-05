Police are investigating another potential shooting in Leeds which, if turns out to be a firearms discharge, will be the second in the same day.

Police confirmed they are investigating a potential shooting in the Servia Hill area of Woodhouse which is thought to have taken place around an hour an a half before the shooting of a 23 year old man on Burmantofts Street.

The two incidents aren't thought to be linked.

Here is everything we know so far on the two incidents: