Everything we know so far about the incident

Everything we know after man after man who fell from inner ring road bridge arrested over Armley murde

A man who fell from a city centre bridge was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Leeds yesterday

Here's everything we know so far:

We received reports of a police incident in the city centre which was causing heavy traffic and bus diversions at around 11.30am - along with this picture from Mark Sowden.

1. Traffic builds in city centre

Police then confirmed that the Inner Ring Road was closed after a man fell from the bridge over the A64 and survived. He received serious injuries and was taken to hospital

2. Road closed

"At 10:14am today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House, Leeds."

3. Police statement

Meanwhile, we began receiving reports that a road in Armley had been closed off by police.

4. Armley incident

Meanwhile, we began receiving reports that a road in Armley had been closed off by police.
