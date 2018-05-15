Everybody needs good Neighbours: Leeds Rhinos stars feature in episode of hit Aussie soap

It was a case from Headingley to Erinsborough as three Leeds Rhinos stars made their acting debut in Neighbours.

Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins and Ryan Hall all featured alongside long standing Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson.

Aired yesterday the scene was shot back in February when the Rhinos were in Melbourne for the World Club Challenge.

The specially created scene sees the lads visiting Paul Robinson’s bar, The Waterhole, when the owner spots them and treats them to a round of drinks.

And the episode was well received by Rhinos fans on social media.

Helen Standing (@HezStanding) tweeted: “With or without the rugby players, that’s the most awesome episode in ages! The perfect blend of comedy/drama laughter/sadness. Classic #Neighbours at it’s best x”

LSS Waste Management (@lsswaste) tweeted: “Do hope @leedsrhinos signed up @dendale... he looks every inch the new @Rob7Burrow!”