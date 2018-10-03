Estate agent, school and church groups in Horsforth joining forces to help a tribal community in South Africa

An estate agent, a primary school in Horsforth and local church groups have teamed up to help children in South Africa.

Manning Stainton, which has 19 branches across Leeds, Harrogate, Wetherby and Wakefield, funded a trip to take 200 school uniforms to the community in KwaNgcolosi, a semi-rural tribal area of KwaZulu Natal, which is north of Durban.

The uniforms, donated by Featherbank School, were taken over to South Africa by 25 volunteers living in the Horsforth area as part of a trip to organised by Horsforth Churches Together.

The trip was organised to help support Sethani, a registered charity which was established in 2004 to relieve poverty in KwaZulu-Natal and to empower the community, historically affected by the AIDS pandemic, through the provision of facilities and training.

Sarah Joseph, branch manager at Manning Stainton’s Horsforth branch, said: “We pride ourselves on helping out the local communities we operate in, as well as those further afield.

“Horsforth Churches Together have supported Sethani and the communities it supports in South Africa for the last 10 years, so we were more than happy to help when Featherbank School asked us if we could cover the costs of transporting the uniforms they were donating.”

Duncan Stow, a community outreach worker at Horsforth Churches Together, added: “Sethani provides much needed support and resources for the community of KwaNgcolosi, and we make regular trips over to deliver monetary donations and supplies, raised and donated by the local community in Horsforth.”