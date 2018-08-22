'Escaped' prisoner's new look during court appearance after Leeds arrest

A convicted murderer displayed a dramatically different look as he appeared in court accused of escaping from custody - following his arrest in Leeds after allegedly spending more than a year on the run.

Shaun Walmsley, 29, had shoulder-length brown hair and a full beard when he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court via video-link yesterday.

Walmsley, who had previously had a shaved head, was arrested by armed officers in the Harehills area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon.

He had been on the run for 18 months after fleeing when two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted prison guards outside Aintree University Hospital.

It happened during a visit from HMP Walton in Liverpool in February 2017.

He will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on September 19.

Walmsley was sentenced to life in June 2015 for his part in the murder of Anthony Duffy.

Mr Duffy, who was 33, was lured to an address in Aintree in May 2014 and “repeatedly stabbed”.