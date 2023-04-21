Council workers said that this morning (Friday) they had filled two skips with bags of rubbish left on Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park in the aftermath of the 4/20 festivities.

Student volunteers from the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University also arrived to contribute to the clean up, though they said that the council had done an “amazing job” and that they were mostly left with debris and “spliff ends” that had been blown away.

4/20 is an annual worldwide event that celebrates cannabis smoking culture on April 20 that often sees people gather to smoke the Class B drug.

Volunteers from the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett helped with the clean-up of Woodhouse Moor after council staff had filled two skips with litter.

Pictures showed large crowds of people gathered at Woodhouse Moor yesterday. In previous years the clean-up operation has been described as “horrendous”.

Council staff started working from early this morning and by 10.30am they had filled two skips with bags of litter, with a staff member saying that they were both empty this morning.

Volunteers from the two universities also joined in the operation at 10am but found that the park had mostly been cleared. Bethany Cunningham said: “It’s pleasantly surprising to see there’s so little for us to do.

"We hold monthly litter picks at the university. It’s a nice way to take ownership of the impact we have on the community.”

Another team members said: “There’s an assumption that it’s students taking part (in 4/20) and we wanted to show that students care about the community.”