White Easter? More snow on the way and it could hit our bank holiday celebrations

Another icy cold snap is heading our way and could even result in many parts of the county experiencing a white Easter.

The fresh blast of wintry weather is thought to be heading our way with long-range forecasts predicting another Siberian chill at the end of this month.

While there is obviously still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the exact nature of the blast, computer models are indicating a cold and unsettled spell of weather leading up to the holiday period.

Easter week is from March 30 through to April 2 and forecasters at The Weather Channel say there is a very serious risk of snow for 'many parts of the country' as winds turn easterly.

Only last week we experienced the power of the Beast from the East as Yorkshire was brought to a standstill by the snow and ice... now it seems there is another big chill on the way.

The Weather Channel website states: "Most models point to rain or showers for many, and the risk of snow at times, mainly but not exclusively in the north.

"But high pressure could build over Scandinavia, increasing the threat of a wintry blast with much colder and drier conditions sweeping in from the east.

"Most forecasts agree that temperatures will be mostly below the average and conditions chilly and unsettled for the end of March and into early April.

"Any late season chill is unlikely to be as severe or intense as the Beast from the East which badly disrupted the UK last month."

Wet and windy lead up to the next chilly spell

March has already seen an unsettled mixture of snow, rain and sunshine and the remainder of the month looks no different.

Heavy rain and blustery winds are set to sweep across much of Britain before the colder air blows in again from the east.

Before the ​possible ​arrival of the colder weather, various low pressure systems will bring lots of cloudy skies and varying levels of rain as low pressure stays in control.

Yorkshire weather for today:

Cloudy with showers or some longer outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy in places. Misty at times with some coastal and hill fog, and feeling cool in the northeasterly breeze. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Yorkshire weather for tonight:

Rain or showers tending to become lighter and more patchy overnight. Many places becoming dry by Tuesday morning, and with a few cloud breaks developing in the west. Minimum Temperature 3 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Tuesday:

Tuesday should be a much brighter day across the region with some sunny intervals and just a few showers. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Wednesday mostly dry and bright, but with strengthening southeast winds. Rain spreading northeast on Thursday, and windy with coastal gales possible. Further showers on Friday but less windy.