It comes as Leeds City Council predicts that more than a thousand tonnes of additional black and green bin waste is expected to be produced over the festive period.

The council's bin collection service will only be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, with collections also taking place on Sundays as part of the festive schedule.

A leaflet setting out bin collection dates for Christmas and New Year will be dropping through letterboxes from the start of next week and show when households can expect collections to take place between December 19 and January 2 2022, with a normal collection schedule running until 18 December 18.

With over a thousand tonnes of additional black and green bin waste expected to be produced over the festive period, people across Leeds are being encouraged to put recycling at the top of their Christmas to-do lists.

What can you recycle over Christmas?

The leaflet also includes some top tips on how best to recycle over the Christmas period, with a useful reminder of the many festive items that can go into your green bin and Leeds’ household recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day but otherwise open and operating as normal. Glass jars and bottles can be recycled at any of the 700 recycling banks across the city.

When will your bin be collected?

People can also check their Christmas bin collection dates at www.leeds.gov.uk/xmasbins or get bin day reminders straight to their phone by downloading the Leeds Bins app.

If your normal bin day would have been… Your amended collection day will be…

Monday, 20 December 2021 One Day Earlier on Sunday 19 December 2021

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 One Day Earlier on Monday 20 December 2021

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 One Day Earlier on Tuesday 21 December 2021

Thursday, 23 December 2021 One Day Earlier on Wednesday 22 December 2021

Friday, 24 December 2021 One Day Earlier on Thursday 23 December 2021

Saturday, 25 December 2021 One Day Earlier on Thursday 24 December 2021

Monday 27 December – Friday 31 December 2021 there is no change to collection and for collections due on Saturday January 1 2022 they will be one day late on Sunday 2 January 2022.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and housing, said: “Our refuse service has worked hard around the clock throughout the year, collecting an extra 20,000 tonnes of black and green waste this year with people spending more time at home. This is the equivalent to collecting an additional 1.7 million wheelie bins throughout the year. We are expecting the same trend to be seen throughout the Christmas period making it more important than ever that people across Leeds look to recycle their festive waste.

“The week before Christmas all Leeds households will have their bin collected a day earlier than usual. Also, bin collections that would have been due on New Year’s Day will be made on 2 January 2022 instead. We don’t want anyone to put their bin out too late, so please check your dates and help us spread the news with friends and neighbours.

“In addition to the ongoing bin collections our household recycling centres are open throughout the festive period and are free to use to dispose of any recyclables you can’t fit in your green bin or wish to donate for a charity to reuse.”