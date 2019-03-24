Toxic caterpillars, spiders & STD ladybirds: When to expect each insect invasion in 2019

Termites exist all year but in spring to summer they will mature and swarm, and their next generation will begin boring into your wood. Look for piles of wood dust in cellars and attics, as they can be deadly to structures.
Every year, Flying Ant Day is the day in which millions of these critters burst from their nests and swarm gardens, driveways and streets up and down the country. Harmless, but they can eat your garden fruit and veg!
Bedbugs peak in warm conditions. They can live in second hand furniture like cabinets, beds and sofas and then move in to your home even in new beds. They can be annoying, so boil wash sheets to kill them.