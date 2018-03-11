The week-ahead forecast for Yorkshire: Will we have some spring sunshine?

We've hopefully seen the last of the snow and thick ice as we move into mid-March.

Snowdrops are flowering in the woods and daffodils are rising out of the ground as the days get gradually longer.

Snowdrops: Signs that spring is here

The Beast from the East and Pest from the West are now things of the past and we can hopefully look forward to some spring sunshine.

However, the week ahead is looking quite cloudy with the odd shower - but temperatures are rising.

Read more: 9 unusual outdoor activities to do in Yorkshire as Spring arrives



Here's the week-ahead forecast for Yorkshire:

Today:

Early fog patches clearing to leave a mostly dry day with light winds and some sunny spells. Winds will turn easterly during the afternoon, with a little late rain possible as areas of low cloud spread from eastern coastal districts. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tonight:

Low cloud will become extensive during the evening, with intermittent drizzle generally ahead of some rain in the south later. The cloud cover should keep temperatures up, preventing frost. Minimum temperature 3C.

Monday:

A cloudy and wet day, with northeasterly winds maintaining extensive low cloud and bringing spells of rain for all parts. Maximum temperature 8 C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Early rain clearing to sunny spells Tuesday. Becoming breezier Wednesday, but probably staying fine. Windier Thursday with rain increasingly likely. Temperatures near normal, but feeling colder as winds strengthen.