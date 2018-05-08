Risk of 'further very warm weather' for Leeds, according to Met Office

After a scorching Bank Holiday weekend we've had a look at the long-term forecast for Leeds to see if we should keep out the shorts and shades.

And the signs are looking good so far with the Met Office expecting temperatures to be 'generally above average' for the rest of May and into June.

Tom Addy, Sarah Lane, Juliet Brine and Jonny Lane enjoying the sunshine at Leeds Dock as the May Bank Holiday broke temperature records. Picture: Scott Merrylees

They are also predicting that the end of May or beginning of June could bring 'further very warm weather'.

But it's won't all be ice creams and sunscreen as forecasters also expect the weather to be unsettled at times with the chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

From Sunday, May 13, to Tuesday, May 22, the Met Office predicts a mixture of showers and thunderstorms before things turn drier and more settled. The forecast adds: "Despite this, there remains the possibility of some mixed weather with rain or showers, perhaps most frequent across the northwest and far southeast. Temperatures are likely to become generally above average, with some warm spells possible."

The outlook from Tuesday, May 22, to Wednesday, June 6, tells a similar story with the 'risk for further very warm weather'.

The Met Office long-term forecast says: "The weather patterns will probably only change slowly, so this is likely to bring periods of dry weather, interspersed with shorter, more changeable spells with showery rain. Overall, temperatures will probably be above normal, but there remains a risk for further very warm weather especially around thundery spells. Despite this, there could be some large contrasts across the UK from day to day."