Yorkshire Water has prevented the risk of flooding and pollution after removing a large amount of debris and boulders from the sewer network near Elland Road.

The utility company believes some of the materials, which were restricting the flow of the network at Lowfields Road and Lowfields Avenue, may have been illegally disposed of into the sewer via manholes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water has prevented the risk of flooding and pollution after removing a large amount of debris and boulders from the sewer network near Elland Road.

Yorkshire Water’s teams spent two days removing silt from the sewer before removing the large boulders and debris from the pipe, which is more than one metre in diameter.

Miles Cameron, regional operations manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Blockages reduce the ability of the sewer network to operate correctly and increase the risk of flooding of properties or impacting the water environment.

“In this case a significant amount of silt, debris and large boulders was removed from the section of sewer. The blockage was causing restricted flows and could have caused pollution to the local environment if not removed.

Once the blockage was removed the sewer returned to normal operation with the public urged to use proper disposal.