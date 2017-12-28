Nine hours of snow warning for Leeds - and Met Office says it could lay on lower levels

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Leeds with heavy snow forecast for Friday morning.

The wintry showers are expected from 3am until noon, with the heaviest at 8am. It is expected to lay "across the hills, and perhaps also to some lower levels".

And it will be icy, with temperatures not climbing above freezing until 11am. Met Office forecasters say the wind-chill will make it feel like -5C throughout the morning.

The Met Office warning says: "A spell of snow is likely across parts of northern England and southern Scotland on Friday morning. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some delays to air travel are also possible."

The rest of today is expected to be clear but cold with winds picking up this evening before temperatures fall sharply overnight.

Full Met Office forecast for Leeds:

Today:

It will be a cold and crisp start, with a widespread frost. A fine and largely sunny day then follows, with the strong winds gradually easing. However it will remain cold. Maximum temperature 4C.

Tonight:

Clear skies, and light winds will lead to temperatures quickly falling after dusk. A very cold night is then expected, with a widespread sharp frost. Minimum temperature -5 C.

Friday:

Cold, bright start. However cloud soon thickens from the southwest, with rain and snow spreading northeast. Snow accumulations are expected across the hills, and perhaps also to some lower levels. Maximum temperature 5C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cold, icy early Saturday, before further rain spreads northeast, clearing to less cold but breezy conditions. Unsettled and milder Sunday and Monday, with sunshine and blustery showers.