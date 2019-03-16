Leeds gets £137,000 government cash boost to help spruce up high streets

Leeds is one of the councils across England that will receive an immediate cash boost from a £9.75m fund to back their efforts in cleaning up high streets and town centres.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP confirmed the cash boost today (Saturday), with Leeds City Council receiving £137,582.

The council, in partnership with existing community groups will be able to use this one-off funding to support volunteers. They will be able to buy tools such as litter pickers, gloves and brushes and provide training for residents on how to remove graffiti or tackle littering, as well as organise events to encourage more families to get involved.

The idea is that the funding will also give local authorities an opportunity to do more, encourage communities to take greater pride in their local area and support campaigns such as Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean Campaign which runs from March 22 to April 23.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: “High streets are at the centre of our communities, and as places that are well loved, they sometimes need a bit of a spruce up to look their very best.

“That’s why we will be providing councils with £9.75 million to work with community groups who need that extra money to give their local high street a spring clean, making sure their town centres are really spick and span.”

Today’s announcement supports commitments in the Government’s Litter Strategy and will also prime councils and communities ahead of the ‘National High Street Perfect Day’, a locally led and funded community clean-up planned for this summer.

High Streets Minister Jake Berry said: “This funding will improve community engagement and give councils an opportunity to do more, with community-led approaches to street clean-ups.

“The Great British Spring Clean and the upcoming National High Street Perfect Day are fantastic opportunities for communities to get together in partnership with local businesses and ensure our high streets are places we have even greater pride in.”

The government added that this is a particularly challenging time for many retailers, confronted by rapidly changing consumer demand and the rise of online spending so it has put a plan for the high street at the centre of the Budget and is taking action to ensure local high streets are able to adapt and thrive for generations to come.