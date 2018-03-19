Is Yorkshire losing out in the UK energy postcode lottery?

Homes in Yorkshire are paying more for their fuel than Wales, East Midlands and London according to new figures.

The data from Roof Stores shows that households in Yorkshire pay £1,157 for their gas and electricity on average per year, making it the fourth most expensive region in the country.

Yorkshire is the fourth most expensive region in the country for energy

Yorkshire sits behind Scotland, the North East and the West Midlands, which tops the list at £1,172 on average per year.

Homes in the East Midlands pay the least on average at £1,097 with other southern counties not far behind.

Although it boasts high average energy prices Yorkshire does have the cheapest duel fuel available at £792 with the South West topping that list with £841, £49 more.

Read: Yorkshire schools among those targeted in bomb threat hoax

The major difference in price is down to a number of factors ranging from what energy supplier a household uses to the demand for power in the area.

In an effort to bring down the cost of energy homes can try switching from one of the ‘big six’ energy suppliers to smaller suppliers or properly insulating their homes making them cheaper to heat.

Read: Ten beautiful English Heritage spots you must visit in Yorkshire