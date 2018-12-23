Dogs Trust Leeds welcome Christmas miracle puppies named after Santa's reindeer

A miracle litter of eight white puppies have been born just five days before Christmas at the Dogs Trust in Leeds.

Rescue Lurcher Mrs Claus gave birth to her newborn puppies who have been named Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen after Santa's reindeer.

Lurcher Mrs Claus with her pups at Dogs Trust in Leeds

All of the puppies are a snowy shade of white and four-year-old Mrs Claus is nurturing them in their temporary home at the Dogs Trust Leeds.

The dogs will remain at the home to be cared for over Christmas Day and until they are old enough to go to their 'forever' home.

Read more: Man is court over North Yorkshire puppy farm horror

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds said: “We may not have snow forecast here, but it’s certainly a white Christmas for us at Dogs Trust Leeds!

"Mum and pups are happy, healthy and doing amazingly well - it’s our own little Christmas miracle.

Mrs Claus gave birth to her newborn puppies named Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen on Dec 20 at Dogs Trust in Leeds

“Our team were on hand to help deliver the puppies and have been caring for mum and pups round-the-clock since their arrival.

"They will be spending Christmas Day with us here and will remain in our care until they’re old enough to go to their forever homes.

"It’s the 40th anniversary of our slogan a dog is for life, not just for Christmas, so we’d like to remind everyone that if you are thinking about getting a dog in 2019, please carefully consider the responsibilities of dog ownership before bringing a four-legged friend into your home.”