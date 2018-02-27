Beast from the East: When will it snow in Leeds? Your hour-by-hour guide to Tuesday’s weather

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Yorkshire on Tuesday, with the heaviest snowfall predicted to be around 11am and 2pm.

A train leaves Leeds station in a dusting of snow in the centre of Leeds this morning. Picture Tony Johnson

The ‘be prepared’ warning is in place between 3am and 12pm, with light showers predicted for most of the day and heavier showers of the white stuff intermittently.

Temperatures could plummet as low as -3C as the day draws out.

Tuesday’s hour-by-hour forecast:

9am - Light snow shower

10am - Light snow shower

11am - Heavy snow shower

12pm - Light snow shower

1pm - Light snow shower

2pm - Heavy snow shower

3pm - Cloudy

4pm - Cloudy

5pm - Light snow shower

6pm - Cloudy

7pm - Light snow shower

8pm - Light snow shower

9pm - Heavy snow shower

10pm - Light snow shower

