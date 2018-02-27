Beast from the East: When will it snow in Leeds? Your hour-by-hour guide to Tuesday’s weather

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Yorkshire on Tuesday, with the heaviest snowfall predicted to be around 11am and 2pm.
The ‘be prepared’ warning is in place between 3am and 12pm, with light showers predicted for most of the day and heavier showers of the white stuff intermittently.
Temperatures could plummet as low as -3C as the day draws out.
Tuesday’s hour-by-hour forecast:
9am - Light snow shower
10am - Light snow shower
11am - Heavy snow shower
12pm - Light snow shower
1pm - Light snow shower
2pm - Heavy snow shower
3pm - Cloudy
4pm - Cloudy
5pm - Light snow shower
6pm - Cloudy
7pm - Light snow shower
8pm - Light snow shower
9pm - Heavy snow shower
10pm - Light snow shower
