While talk has turned this week to whether it is too early to put the heating on, temperatures outside are set to soar for September.

Over recent days the thermometer had dipped to 11C, with feelings of damp drizzle and wind and that is predicted to continue this weekend.

According to the Met Office much of today (Friday) will remain overcast in Leeds with temperatures touching 16C for most of this afternoon until 6 or 7pm.

A spell of September sunshine is predicted as forecasters say temperatures could reach 25C next week.

Moving into the weekend there will be on and off rain showers in the early hours of Saturday morning but as the morning runs on they will dry out to become overcast. Late Saturday afternoon and early evening could be around 17C.

For Sunday it will remain mainly dry and cloudy but this is where we see temperatures start to increase, as by the afternoon we could be looking at highs of 21C and going through Monday morning into the afternoon the cloud begins to make way for sunshine.

Early morning mist on Tuesday will make way for bright sunshine as the day goes on and by mid-afternoon temperatures are predicted to be hitting around 24C which, at 10C to 14C more than we have had this week, it is set to feel much warmer.

Sunshine is set for all day Wednesday and highs are predicted to be 25C.

As the week closes, Thursday will still be warm with temperatures earmarked to be reaching 22C at best, but cloud will start creeping in to overtake some of that sunshine.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Temperatures are likely to trend warmer than average across all parts, perhaps becoming very warm at times across sunnier parts of the east."