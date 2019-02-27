15,000 trees to be planted in region

Nearly 15,000 trees are to be given to schools and communities in West Yorkshire this spring, as part of a national campaign to get one million trees in the ground across the UK by the end of March.

Shakespeare Primary School in Leeds will receive 30 saplings next month, and is just one of 90 organisations in the region that will benefit from The Woodland Trust’s vow to give away one million trees for the first time in a single season.

The move comes after the Trust revealed they have seen a growing desire amongst the public to plant trees and to care for the environment.

Beccy Speight, chief executive of the Woodland Trust, said: “We’ve been close to hitting one million free trees for schools and community groups for several years, but this is the first time we’ve ever sent out that magic number in a single season.

“It’s a real milestone for the Trust and we’re proud to have achieved such a momentous task. There’s a real passion for planting across the UK. People want to feel they are making a difference. Trees resonate on so many levels – they make where we live more beautiful, they help clean our air, improve our soils, clean and hold back water, provide a home for wildlife and help us address the causes and impacts of climate change.

“Improving mental health and well-being is high on the social agenda and urban trees in particular can help people to feel the benefits of being outdoors. Feedback that we’ve received from recipients of free trees is that improved well-being was one of their top reasons to apply. They also reported a sense of real achievement and fulfilment when planting.”

In total, across Yorkshire and the Humber, 34,755 trees are being sent out to 209 organisations.