England v Sri Lanka - Jonny Bairstow helps Cricket World Cup fans make most of Leeds visit

Yorkshire's own Jonny Bairstow is helping travelling cricket fans make the most of their trip to the city ahead of England's clash with Sri Lanka.

All eyes will be on the wicketkeeper and his teammates when England take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Friday, June 21.

Ahead of the clash Jonny has revealed his top destinations in the city to enjoy before and after the match. He singles out Manahatta, Headingley as the place to go for post match celebrations, Victoria Quarter for best for shopping and restaurants and Millennium Square which is hosting a fan zone.

As well as revealing his top spots in Leeds, Bairstow have given an insight into England paceman Jofra Archer’s top attributes.

“Jofra’s obviously got great skills and attributes as a fast bowler. At any time, he can produce a yorker, bouncer or slower ball. His technical ability coupled with his pace means he is very hard to bat against. Hopefully he can keep taking wickets to put us in match winning positions."

With cricket fever sweeping the nation Jonny has also revealed both his pre-match superstitions and how one of his Yorkshire teammates is the messiest in the England team.

“Pre-match rituals? For me, I put my left shoe on first, left sock on first and left pad on first – not sure why, I just always have and it stuck with me. Now if I do it any other way it feels a bit odd.

“As for the who’s the messiest in the changing room, for me it’s Adil Rashid!” he added.

Bairstow is looking forward to playing Headingley - his home ground.

“My favourite place in the stadium has to be the Western Terrace. A couple of years ago, 16 of my mates all came dressed as me chanting some very random things. I kept getting told off for not concentrating enough in the middle – they were making me laugh!

