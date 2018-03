Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has claimed England could pull out of the 2018 World Cup.

Johnson has claimed the Three Lions could pull out of the tournament, in Russia if there is a proven link between the country and the ongoing situation with former spy Sergei Skripal, who is in a critical condition. There are suspicions he was deliberately poisoned.

He said: “I think it will be difficult to see how UK representation at the World Cup (in Russia) can go ahead."