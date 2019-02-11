Empty Leeds shop to be transformed into ‘human aquarium’

A brand new exhibition looking at the world through the eyes of sea mammals will see an empty shop in Leeds transformed into an aquarium.

The Human Aquarium premiers on Friday and delves into the world of aquariums, their inhabitants and what it is like to spend your life in a tank?

And for the animals still in their natural habitat, the exhibition looks at the world’s oceans, what effects single-use plastics having on their home? And why should we care?

Lucy Meredith Artistic Director of The Human Aquarium Project said: “Despite the success of documentaries such as ‘Blackfish’ and ‘Blue Planet’ that provide information about captivity, single-use plastics and recycling, do we really know what we are buying into? Whether it’s purchasing a disposable bottle of water or a ticket to a marine park, do we consider how our choices affect the planet?

“The Human Aquarium is a free, family friendly and thought provoking, interactive event. Our volunteers will engage with the public and discuss these hot topics, present sustainable alternatives and provide opportunities to learn about more ethical choices.”

The exhibition will run until February 28 at St John’s shopping Centre, Leeds City Centre.

The Human Aquarium team will be taking over an empty shop unit to replicate an aquarium and all things aquatic in Leeds City Centre.

The exhibition will contain thought provoking photography, artworks, installations, films and interactive activities developed by local Leeds artists and activists.

On February 22 from 6pm to 9pm as part of the exhibition an evening of environmental themed talks will take place from inspirational organisations including The World Cetacean Alliance.