‘Emotional’ Morley Town Hall concert kicks of Poppy Appeal in Leeds

An emotional concert was held to commemorate the sacrifice made by those who served with the Armed Forces in Morley.

The annual Poppy Appeal concert, held at Morley Town Hall, took place on Saturday.

With appearances from civic leaders and performances from bands, the event also marked the official launch of the town’s Poppy Appeal.

Morley has become renowned across the country for its mammoth fundraising efforts for the Royal British Legion-led appeal, and a remarkable £43,000 was gathered last year alone.

The concert at the town hall was organised by Coun Bob Gettings and supported by Morley Town Council.

“It was a huge success,” said Coun Wyn Kidger, who attended the event.

“It was a very emotional night because it’s 100 years since the end of the First World War. It was a horrific war.”

The venue was transformed as the West Yorkshire Fire And Rescue Service played in front of a packed audience on Saturday.

It also featured appearances from Royal British Legion standard bearers.

The concert raised £2,000 for the appeal last year.

It kicks off the start of Morley’s Remembrance events, which begins on Friday, November 9 with a service led by children from 10am at Central Methodist Church.

Then, on November 10, Morley Town Hall will host display and exhibitions focusing on the Great War and run by Morley Community Archives.

The town’s Remembrance Day parade will take place from 10.30am on Sunday, November 11.

Starting outside Morley Town Hall, it will conclude with a traditional service and wreath-laying ceremony.