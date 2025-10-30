The helicopter which crashed in a field near Bentley this morning. (Photo: SWNS).

At least 30 emergency vehicles are at the scene after a helicopter crashed into a field near Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, at 10.14am to reports of a helicopter crash.

“Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident,” the force said.

“Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. Further updates will be provided when they are available.”

The helicopter was just minutes into its flight, it has emerged.

A huge emergency operation is under way today after the helicopter – believed to be a private aircraft – crashed into a field just yards from factories on an industrial estate.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene of the crash near to food waste recycling firm Refood in Ings Road.

Air crash investigators are also understood to be at the scene.

The aircraft is understood to have took off from Gamston Airport near Retford at around 10am and is understood to be a Robinson R44 Raven II.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at around 10.14am and a huge cordon is now in place around the scene of the crash.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene with unconfirmed reports of wreckage being scattered across the field.