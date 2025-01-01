Tragedy as man's body found in Leeds canal on New Year's Day - West Yorkshire Police say death 'unexplained'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man’s body has been recovered from the canal in Leeds in what police are describing as an “unexplained” death.

At 12pm today (1 January) officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Neville Street at Granary Wharf in Leeds to reports a body had been seen in the canal.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and located the body of an adult man in his 30s in the canal, sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A body was found in the canal by Granary Wharf in LeedsA body was found in the canal by Granary Wharf in Leeds
A body was found in the canal by Granary Wharf in Leeds | Google

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Initial enquiries into the incident are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone who witnessed the man enter the water or who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or use the live chat facility online quoting log 935 of 1 January

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice