Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man’s body has been recovered from the canal in Leeds in what police are describing as an “unexplained” death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 12pm today (1 January) officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Neville Street at Granary Wharf in Leeds to reports a body had been seen in the canal.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and located the body of an adult man in his 30s in the canal, sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body was found in the canal by Granary Wharf in Leeds | Google

“Initial enquiries into the incident are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone who witnessed the man enter the water or who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or use the live chat facility online quoting log 935 of 1 January