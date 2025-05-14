A man has been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Leeds, prompting a police investigation.

Around 8pm on Tuesday, May 13, officers received a report about a man who had been stabbed on Brooklands Close in Seacroft.

Upon arrival, they found the man with serious injuries to his legs.

A man was found with stab wounds on Brooklands Close in Leeds. | Google/Stock

He was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment, and officials have confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the stabbing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

You can provide information by calling 101 or using the online LiveChat function, referencing case number 1772 from May 13.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.