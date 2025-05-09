Lee Griffin: Police appeal to find missing man last seen in Leeds city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 40-year-old was last seen in Leeds city centre at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 7.
He is described as being about six feet two inches tall and of slim build.
He was last seen wearing a blue waterproof coat and a navy blue jumper with frayed elbows with a white t-shirt underneath.
He was also wearing skinny dark jeans, blue slip-on trainers and was carrying a green backpack.
There are significant concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.
If you can assist then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1233 of 7 May.