David Jackson: Police appeal as concern grows for missing Huddersfield man

Published 6th Jan 2025, 07:15 GMT
Police are appealing for information to locate a man who has been reported missing from Kirklees.

David Jackson from Birkby area of Huddersfield was last seen in Bradford on Saturday, January 4.

The 53-year-old is described as Black Caribbean male, approximately 6ft2ins in height with facial hair and long dreadlock style hair.

David Jackson. | WYP

Officers are concerned for David's welfare and are appealing to the public to assist in enquiries to locate him.

Anyone with information on David's current whereabouts or believed they may have seen him is asked to contact police without delay via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1538 of 5th January.

