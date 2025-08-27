Langdale Moor: Dramatic pictures show blaze intensifying during third week

Only a skeleton crew remained underground at Anglo-American’s Woodsmith site, near Whitby, North Yorkshire, while the emergency services tackle a huge blaze on nearby moorland.
Caravan sites have also shut to visitors in the locality.
Thirsk Fire Station have released the following pictures of efforts to contain the blaze across the Bank Holiday weekend:
The mine operators said in a statement: “Further to the ongoing fire on the North Yorkshire Moors, we have taken the decision to remove the majority of our personnel, apart from a small skeleton crew, from the Woodsmith site as a precautionary measure at the guidance of the emergency services. Photo: TFS
“We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our people and security of the site and are using our available resources to support the emergency services.” Photo: TFS
North Yorkshire Police has urged drivers not to ignore road closures which have been put in place for their safety. Photo: TFS
In a message on social media, the force said: “We have received a number of reports of motorists ignoring these closures. Photo: TFS
“This is hampering the response to the fire and putting the motorists and other people at risk. Photo: TFS
“Please plan your journey taking these closures into account, it is vital that you do not ignore them and do your bit to allow the emergency services to focus on the fire for everyone’s safety – including yours.” Photo: TFS