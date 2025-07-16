Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been reported missing from a west Leeds suburb.

Frank Humpleby was last seen at around 9am yesterday (July 15) in Wortley.

The 75-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall and is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, blue trainers and a red bum bag.

Frank Humpleby. | WYP

Frank walks with a limp and was last seen walking in the direction of Leeds city centre.

Officers are increasingly concerned about Frank’s welfare and ask that anyone who knows of his whereabouts or thinks they may have seen him to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1016 of 15/7.