A man suffered smoke inhalation after his kitchen caught fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at a house on Bude Road, Beeston, just before 4pm today (Saturday).

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "One adult male suffered slight smoke inhalation. Oxygen therapy was administered by fire service personnel."

There was no need to call an ambulance. Smoke detectors were fitted and working at the house, the fire service said.