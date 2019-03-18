Eleven West Yorkshire men arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation

Eleven men suspected of using computers and mobile phones to contact and potentially meet children have been arrested.

The men, aged between 19 and 56, were arrested as part of an investigation into online child sexual exploitation in the Bradford district.

Detectives executed search warrants across the area following information from the public and other agencies.

More than 25 devices were also seized for further investigation.

The men were questioned and later released under investigation, or bailed to allow for further enquiries to be made to establish the extent of any offending.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, said: “West Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in all its forms by working with partners to protect those who may be at risk and taking action against the perpetrators.

“This investigation was launched following information received from the public and partners about people in Bradford District who were suspected of using computers and mobile phones to contact and potentially meet up with children.

“We want to make it clear to those committing such offences that you cannot hide behind your mobile phone or internet use and we will target you, as we would do in any other situation where a child or children are being exploited.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we expect to make further arrests as our enquiries progress.”

Councillor Adrian Farley, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Children and Families, said: “It’s a good result that the police have made these arrests.

“It sends out a strong message to anyone thinking of committing these sorts of crimes that grooming children online will not be tolerated.

“It also shows that when partners and the public let the police know of potential offences, action can and will be taken.”