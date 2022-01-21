Eleanor Smith: Police concerned for welfare of missing Leeds teenager

Eleanor Smith was last seen in the Methley area of east Leeds at around 8.10pm last night (January 20).

The 18-year-old is described as white, of thin build, 5ft 7ins, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She has piercings on her nose. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, blue trousers, and white shoes.

Eleanor Smith. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are making enquires to try and locate her. They are also appealing to the public to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1479 of 20 January.

Information can also be given online at: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

